Airport charges per passenger will be reduced at the 14 airports that the Fraport-Sentel consortium is set to undertake this year, as well as all other airports operated by the state, according to state privatization fund TAIPED.

In response to reports of possible charge hikes, the fund said that the average charge at state-operated Greek airports today amounts to 12.70 euros per departing passenger. The maximum airport charge per passenger provided by the concession contract with the consortium amounts to 13 euros per passenger, including the charge for the modernization and development of airports (TEAA). It could rise to 18.50 euros once the airport investments are completed.

At present, passengers on flights heading outside the European Union pay a charge of 22 euros, and those within the EU pay 12 euros each. TAIPED announced this will be immediately reduced to a flat rate of 12 euros for every flight, applying to departures from all Greek airports up until October 2024, before dropping to 3 euros from November 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Ministry is yet to transform the Civil Aviation Authority into an independent body, which is a necessary condition for the transfer of the 14 airports to the Fraport-led consortium, which must be completed by the end of the year.

