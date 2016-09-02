Pappas to brief Greek president on results of TV license auction

State Minister Nikos Pappas was expected to meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion at 2 p.m. to brief him on the results of a tender for television-broadcast licenses that drew to a close in the early hours of Friday.

In comments made earlier in the day, Pappas, who oversaw the auction and is one of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s closest aides said that Greece now had “TV channels which will inform Greek people objectively ... not depending on their owners' links to the political leadership.”

The SYRIZA-led government says it has raised 246 million euros from the auction that saw just two of the seven current private national broadcasters survive.