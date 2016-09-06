Oresteia | Athens | September 7

Following performances at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus in July, Aeschylus’ “Oresteia” trilogy goes on stage at the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens on Wednesday, September 7. Directed by Yiannis Houvardas, the play explores contrasting themes such as revenge and justice, with a cast led by Constantinos Markoulakis and Karyofyllia Karabeti. The performance is set to start at 9.15 p.m. and admission ranges from 14 to 40 euros. For tickets, visit www.viva.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807