Event to mark third World Duchenne Awareness Day

The third World Duchenne Awareness Day is set to take place Wednesday and is being marked at the offices of Greece’s Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA Hellas) at Victoria Square, downtown Athens.



The event, organized by parent and patient associations, aims to spread awareness about this rare genetic disorder which is characterized by progressive muscular weakness.



To mark the day, 500 red balloons will be released after 7 p.m. to represent the 500 boys and men currently living with DMD in Greece.