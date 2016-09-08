Greek Paralympic team enjoys opening of Games

Members of the delegation of Greece enjoy themselves during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, late on Wednesday. Greece’s Paralympic team comprises 59 athletes – 43 men and 16 women – who are to compete in a total of 12 sports: wheelchair tennis, weight lifting, sailing, swimming, boccia, wheelchair fencing, cycling, shooting, track events, judo, archery and paracanoeing. The Rio Paralympics started on Thursday with swimming, track events and track cycling. They are to run through September 18. [Mauro Pimentel/AP]