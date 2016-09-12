Minister pledges Thessaloniki metro test runs in 2019

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis has announced that the first test runs for the Thessaloniki metro will begin in 2019 and that the project will be completed by 2020.

Speaking at the Thessaloniki International Fair over the weekend, Spirtzis also said that new tenders will be launched for the metro’s extension to the west of the city and to the airport.

The project has been dogged by delays induced by important archaeological discoveries and red tape since construction began in 2006.

It was originally due for completion by 2018. “We don’t want a repeat of past mistakes,” Spirtzis said.