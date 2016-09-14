Attica will shoulder the bulk of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) this year, as owners of assets in the capital’s region are supposed to pay 36 percent of the tax due across the country, according to figures from the General Secretariat for Public Revenue.

This is due to the objective values – ie the property rates used for tax purposes – in Attica being higher than in most other parts of the country.

Data also show that 165,000 owners will pay the supplementary property tax for the first time this year, after the threshold fell from 300,000 to 200,000 euros.