NEWS |

 
NEWS

Greece would be better off outside the eurozone, Krugman tells Athens Democracy Forum

TAGS: Athens Democracy Forum, Economy, Politics

Greece would be better off outside the eurozone, American economist and op-ed columnist for The New York Times Paul Krugman told the Athens Democracy Forum Wednesday.

Responding to a question by executive editor of Kathimerini newspaper Alexis Papachelas, the Nobel Prize-winning economist said: “the question is academic… it won’t happen.”

European elites, Krugman said, are deeply committed to maintaining the integrity of the euro area.

Speaking of Greece’s left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Krugman said that his reluctance to take Greece out of the euro had effectively depleted the debt-hit country's bargaining power vis-a-vis the country’s foreign lenders.

The Athens Democracy Forum is organised by The New York Times in cooperation with the United Nations Democracy Fund, the City of Athens and Kathimerini.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.