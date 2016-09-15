Six TV channels appeal broadcasting license tender
The Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, is to hear appeals by six television channels against a recent government auction of nationwide TV licenses.
The court is to decide whether the government’s decision to limit the number of nationwide licenses to four is in line with the Greek Constitution.
The appeals have been lodged by Mega, Antenna, Alpha, Skai, Star and Epsilon. Skai and Antenna were among the four that clinched new licenses.