Greece prepares to induct 22,000 refugee children in schools

The government has launched an awareness campaign ahead of plans to induct some 22,000 child refugees into the Greek school system early next month.



The children will join 800 classes at schools across the country, according to the government’s plan. The schools that will participate in the program are to be announced in the coming days amid concerns of more reactions like the backlash in Oraiokastro, near Thessaloniki, where a parents’ association last week threatened to occupy a local school if refugee children are admitted.



In comments to Kathimerini, the general secretary of the Education Ministry, Yiannis Pantis, conceded that, "the choice of schools that will host the children of refugees is no easy matter," noting that the school environment must be "mature."



Refugee children aged 4-5 are to be taught inside reception centers while those aged 6-15 will join afternoon classes at selected Greek schools, from 2 pm to 6 pm.