City of Athens opens heated spaces to homeless

As a cold snap gripped the Greek capital on Thursday and meteorologists warned of low temperatures over the next few days, the City of Athens announced measures to protect the homeless from the elements.

The municipal authority said that its community centers on Mamouri & Dymis streets and at 35 Alexandras Avenue will be kept open overnight until the cold snap subsides.

The municipality’s homeless shelter is also on 24-hour alert, conducting handouts of clothing, bedding and food to the city’s homeless. Help and information are also available on the 1595 hotline.

Temperatures on downtown Athens on Thursday dropped to between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius, and are expected to reach as low as 1-2 Celsius over the weekend.