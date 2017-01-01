NEWS |

 
Tremor, 4.8 Richter, hits Kasos, Karpathos

TAGS: Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit a sea area located 57 kilometers northeast of the Dodecanese island of Kasos on Sunday afternoon, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The tremor’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers under the seabed, the institute added.

The quake was felt on Kasos and Karpathos. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

