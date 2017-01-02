Rain forecast as temperatures inch up this week

Temperatures on Monday were forecast to reach a daytime high of 10 degrees Celsius in northern Greece and 12C in other parts, as a cold snap that rolled in across Greece last week briefly subsides.

Monday will bring cloudy skies, with local showers and brief storms in Crete and possibly the islands of the southeastern Aegean, while winds will be westerly at speeds of 3-5 Beaufort, reaching 6 Beaufort in the southern Aegean.

The wet front will spread to other parts of the country on Tuesday, bringing showers and brief storms to the western Peloponnese, the islands of the Cyclades and Dodecanese, and Crete, while on Wednesday and Thursday rain is expected in western and southern Greece and the eastern Aegean.

Westerly-southwesterly winds will range from 4-6 Beaufort on Wednesday and push temperatures up a bit further through Thursday, though the weather is expected to take a fresh turn for the worse on Friday and through the weekend, with storms and localized snowfall at higher altitudes.