Ministry warns against use of wood fires

The Environment Ministry on Monday issued a warning against the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves amid concerns of a build-up of toxic smog, especially in cities.

The ministry said that prevailing conditions on Monday and Tuesday of low winds and rising temperatures are conducive to the accumulation of particulates in the atmosphere that cause smog.

“We warmly urge citizens to respond positively to this recommendation,” the ministry said, adding that it is monitoring conditions on a 24-hour basis.

Since the start crisis, more and more cash-strapped Greeks are relying on fireplaces and wood stoves for heating.