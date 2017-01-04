Athens Ferris wheel saga takes new turn

Work to dismantle the Ferris wheel in Syntagma Square, central Athens, came to a halt on Tuesday afternoon after labor inspectors said that the crew that had undertaken the project was violating labor legislation.

Work only stopped after police arrived, as the crew refused to cooperate with the labor inspectors at the site.

The City of Athens had ordered the removal of the controversial wheel, which was installed in December for the Christmas holiday season but never started operating due to safety concerns.

According to the Greek Labor Inspectorate (SEPE), the law stipulates that the company that undertook to remove the wheel must cooperate and provide the requested information to the inspectors when asked.