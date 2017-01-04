Nabucco | Athens | January 7

The Athens Concert Hall is hosting a live broadcast of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Nabucco” from New York’s Metropolitan Opera on Saturday, January 7. The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra is conducted by James Levine and the cast is led by Placido Domingo in the role of Nabucco, Liudmyla Monastyrska as Abigaille and Jamie Barton as Fenena. Admission is 25 euros and 20 euros for students. The Thessaloniki Concert Hall is also screening the production at the same time (admission 15 euros, 10 euros reduced, www.tch.gr). In Italian with Greek surtitles. The screenings starts at 7.55 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr