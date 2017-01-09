BUSINESS |

 
Greek industrial output rises 2.3 percent y-o-y in November

TAGS: Industry, Economy

Greek industrial output rose 2.3 percent in November compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 7.0 percent increase in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
   
Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 1.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, while mining output fell 7.9 percent.

Electricity production increased 8.0 percent.

