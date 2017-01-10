Much of Greece struggling to cope with bad weather

A stranded Syrian refugee child walks through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Tuesday.

As the cold snap that gripped Attica began to subside on Tuesday, other parts were struggling to cope with the consequences of heavy snowfall, including power and water cuts, while some areas were cut off from the rest of the country.

The front line in terms of disruptions was on the central Aegean island of Alonissos, which was struggling to get its electricity back on Tuesday after falling trees damaged the power grid. Many homes suffered water cuts and aid came from the nearby town of Volos on the mainland.

Mountain villages in the region of Plomari on Lesvos remained cut off while the heavy snowfall caused power outages throughout the day, with some areas in the island’s north going without electricity for 10 hours. A navy ship was also sent to Lesvos to host migrants that were left out in the cold.

Heavy snow also fell on Thessaloniki, blanketing the entire city, including the major coastal Nikis Avenue, while freezing temperatures caused problems with the water supply around the city.

Strong winds and low visibility resulted in the diversion of flights heading to Thessaloniki.

An early morning snowstorm raged across the Ionian islands, cutting off villages on Cephalonia, Zakynthos and Paxos.

Schools will remain closed on Wednesday in many areas of Thessaloniki, Lesvos, Zakynthos, Domokos, Larissa, Livadeia, Halkida and swathes of western Macedonia.