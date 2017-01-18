Greek Olympic champion Anna Korakaki is the winner of the Shooter of the Year Award of the International Sport Shooting Federation for 2016.

The Greek shooter won gold at the 25-meter pistol and bronze at the 10-meter air pistol event in last summer’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, to become the first Greek woman ever to win two Olympic medals in the same Games and the first shooter from Greece to win an Olympic medal after 120 years.

She then went on to win gold at the 25-m. pistol event and silver at the 10-m. event at the ISSF World Cup Final in Bologna.



Korakaki was elected among women and Italy’s Niccolo Campriani among men by the ISSF Coaches Advisory Committee and Athletes Committee as well as a panel of journalists.