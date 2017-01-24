Archbishop Ieronymos meets refugees at Athens shelter

Archbishop Ieronymos shakes hands with unaccompanied minors during a visit to a shelter for refugees run by the Church of Greece, in Athens Tuesday. Twenty minors are living in the shelter as they wait to be reunited with their families who are spread across Europe. Some 4,000 unaccompanied refugee minors are stranded in Greece after a series of countries in the Balkans and central Europe closed their borders last year. A deal between the European Union and Turkey has curbed the influx of migrants entering the bloc via Greece. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]