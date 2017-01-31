British Airways announces direct flights to island of Skiathos

British Airways has launched direct summer flights to the Greek holiday destination of Skiathos, the island jewel featured in the smash-hit 2008 film “Mamma Mia!”

The carrier will offer three flights a week from London’s City Airport through the summer season, starting this year on June 26 and running until the end of September. The new flights will add over than 2 million seats for passengers to the northern Aegean island.

The addition of Skiathos brings the number of Greek destinations served by British Airways to 12, after Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Iraklio and Hania in Crete, Kalamata, Corfu and Zakynthos.