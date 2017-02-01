Police union files suit over January 10 armed attack on riot squad

The union representing Athens police officers on Wednesday filed suit against the administration of the Greek Police (ELAS) for putting officers’ lives at risk.

The suit pertains to a gun attack on January 10 against a riot police unit posted outside the offices of the PASOK party in the downtown district of Exarchia, in which one policeman was injured.

“We will no longer allow our colleagues to become targets for every terrorist to practice their ballistics skills on or for any criminal who wants to vent against a working officer,” the union said in announcement.