Volos man, 27, in intensive care after second suicide attempt in 24 hours

A 27-year-old man was in a Volos hospital in critical condition on Friday after jumping out of a seventh-floor window at the institution in what appeared to be his second suicide attempt within 24 hours.

The man was taken to the hospital on Thursday night after an attempt to leap into a 200-meter deep ravine near his home was thwarted by relatives.

According to witnesses at the hospital, the 27-year-old climbed out of a window of the seventh-floor ward in which he was being nursed and jumped. Hospital staff retrieved him from the front yard with serious injuries. He was in the hospital's intensive care unit later on Friday.

According to sources, the man telephoned his mother on Thursday night, telling her his location and that he intended to kill himself.