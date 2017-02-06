Halcyon days set to give way to wet, blustery weather

Sunny skies and gentle breezes on Monday gave way to gale-force winds, prompting a ferry sailing ban on the Ionian island of Corfu, as the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) warned of heavy rain and storms ahead.

The eastern mainland, Evia, Central Macedonia, Thrace, the eastern and northern Aegean and western Crete can expect strong winds and downpours on Tuesday, while rain is also forecast for Athens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The HNMS said that temperatures will start inching down too, reaching more wintry levels by the end of the week, with daytime highs in the capital forecast at between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius over the weekend.