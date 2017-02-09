BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Aegean to launch Thessaloniki-Tel Aviv service

TAGS: Travel, Tourism

Aegean Air on Thursday announced the start of a direct service linking Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport with Tel Aviv three times per week, as of May 29 and up to October 15.

