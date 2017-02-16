MyTaxi, the taxi-booking application of Germany’s Daimler-Benz group, officially announced on Thursday the acquisition of Greece’s Taxibeat, whose customers will soon be served by MyTaxi instead.

Daimler proceeded with the acquisition of Taxibeat after offering a particularly high price, even for a company that enjoys an annual growth rate of 180 percent. Although the agreement announcement did not contain any details regarding the transaction, sources say that the price came to 43 million euros.

The main source of Taxibeat’s profits is Lima, as the company has 15,000 affiliated drivers in Peru and over 800,000 users. “The business activity in Lima and Latin America in general will continue to operate independently from the European unit, with the business team remaining in Athens. The Greek section of Taxibeat will focus on the development of new technologies and the establishment of its corporate image in Latin America, constituting a magnet for fresh talent in the technology domain,” the statement read.

The aim of the Daimler subsidiary is to accelerate the international expansion of its application for booking a taxi in Europe. Greece will become the 10th European country with MyTaxi service. Taxibeat will add to its register some 8,000 drivers in Greece plus some 540,000 users in the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki.

