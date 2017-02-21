ToposText in running for Digital Humanities Award

ToposText, a digital application presenting a comprehensive bibliography of ancient texts on the Hellenic world, has been nominated for a prestigious Digital Humanities Award.

Recently launched by the Aikaterini Laskarides Foundation, the ToposText app is an indexed collection of ancient texts and mapped places relevant the history and mythology of the ancient Greeks from the Neolithic period up through the 2nd century. It includes references to ancient cities, medieval towers and castles, modern museums and excavation sites.

Hailed as a “tool for making ancient Greek literature more accessible to scholars, students, Philhellenes, and travelers,” the ToposText database of texts and places was designed and assembled by Brady Kiesling, senior associate member of the American School of Classical Studies, and implemented as an application by Athens-based software company Pavla SA, with support provided by the Foundation.

The DH Awards are an annual international event where the public nominates resources and votes for the recognition of talent and expertise in the digital humanities.

You can vote for the app, which has been nominated in the Best Use of Digital Humanities for Public Engagement category, until February 25 on the DH Awards website, here.