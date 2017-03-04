Suspected members of smuggling ring face prosecutor

Suspected members of an international criminal organization that smuggled undocumented migrants to European countries are transferred to a prosecutor in Iraklio, Crete, on Saturday. On Friday, police detained 12 suspected members of the racket and 110 undocumented migrants believed to have been destined for relocation from the island to Western and Northern Europe. The arrests were carried out following a joint operation between Hellenic Coast Guard officials and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency. [EPA]