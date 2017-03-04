MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Suspected members of smuggling ring face prosecutor

TAGS: Migration, Crime

Suspected members of an international criminal organization that smuggled undocumented migrants to European countries are transferred to a prosecutor in Iraklio, Crete, on Saturday. On Friday, police detained 12 suspected members of the racket and 110 undocumented migrants believed to have been destined for relocation from the island to Western and Northern Europe. The arrests were carried out following a joint operation between Hellenic Coast Guard officials and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency. [EPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 