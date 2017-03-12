New Santorini hospital has only five doctors

Eight months after a new general hospital started operating on the southern Aegean island of Santorini, only five doctors have been recruited to treat the residents and tourists visiting the facility, Kathimerini understands.

Doctors at the hospital refer to a severe understaffing problem which, they say, puts the health of both patients and hospital staff at risk.

A memorandum submitted last week to a prosecutor on the nearby island of Naxos, under the administrative authority of which Santorini falls, noted that the new hospital on Santorini required a minimum of 21 doctors.