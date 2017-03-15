Turkey must reassess EU migration deal, minister says

Turkey must re-examine its migration deal with the European Union for it has become clear that the bloc will not live up to its promise to grant Turkish citizens visa-free travel, the country’s minister for European affairs, Omer Celik, told Reuters late Tuesday.



Visa-free access to the EU – the main reward for Ankara's collaboration in curbing an influx of migrants into Europe – has been subject to delays due to a dispute over Turkish anti-terrorism legislation and Ankara's crackdown after July’s failed coup.

Celik’s comments came amid a deepening diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands after Dutch authorities prevented Turkish ministers from speaking at rallies of expatriate Turks.

