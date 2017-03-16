Greek public health system on brink, doctors warn

The National Health System (ESY) is on the the brink of collapse, according to the Panhellenic Medical Association (PIS), which cited chronic shortages in staff and equipment at public hospitals around the country due to limited finances, and disruptions in the primary healthcare system.

The association added that the only reason the health system is still running is due to the efforts of existing staff, whose endurance levels, however, are being put to the test.

“The average age of ESY doctors is 60. And these people will be leaving in a few years,” said PIS president Michail Vlastarakos, adding that public hospitals need 6,500 additional permanent medical staff.