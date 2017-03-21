The last obstacle blocking the implementation of the concession of 14 regional airports to Fraport Greece has been removed after the state finally signed on Monday the agreement with the consortium for the National First Aid Center (EKAB) to provide first-aid services at the terminals.

Sources say that a key reason for which pressure was put on Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis to finish off the issue with EKAB, that had remained stalled for many months, was the urgent need for the collection of the one-off price of 1.23 billion euros from the German-Greek consortium.

The price is payable as soon as the 14 airports are delivered to Fraport Greece.

The consortium of Fraport with Slentel expects to receive the airports before Easter, with government sources confirming this prospect.