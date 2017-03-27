Bank deposits dropped by 750 million euros in February, official figures show

Deposits in the country's banks reduced by 750 million euros in February, according to figures released by the Bank of Greece.

At the end of February, the total savings of businesses and households stood at 119.07 billion euros compared to 119.75 billion euros at the end of January and 121.4 billion at the end of December.

Overall, deposits have dwindled by 2.3 billion euros since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile the savings of the general government grew in February by 150 million euros, standing at 11.27 billion euros compared to 11.12 billion euros at the end of January.

According to banking sources, the protracted delays in Greece's bailout talks has prompted Greeks to continue withdrawing their savings this month.

