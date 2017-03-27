Minister submits corruption prosecutors' probe on Henry Dunant hospital to Parliament

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis on Monday submitted to Parliament a case file prepared by prosecutors into alleged corruption involving the Henry Dunant Hospital and claims by its detained former director Andreas Martinis of the alleged involvement of politicians in the auction of the hospital in 2014.

Martinis is in pre-trial custody, accused of embezzling millions of euros in state aid and money laundering.

His claims have become the basis of a probe into whether criminal charges should be brought against several former health ministers including Adonis Georgiadis, Andreas Lykourentzos and Makis Voridis.