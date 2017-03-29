Toddlers to pay Greek airport charge too

Passengers flying from Greek airports to countries outside the Schengen zone will pay the same airport levy as those flying within the bloc from next month, but the levy will also appear in the prices of tickets for children aged between 2 and 5 for the first time.

Once Fraport Greece has taken delivery of the 14 regional airports it has been awarded the rights to operate for the next 40 years next month, the single Airport Modernization and Development Levy will start applying to departures from all airports to all destinations at a flat rate of 12 euros per passenger.

This will apply until November 1, 2024, when the levy will drop to 3 euros per departing passenger. To date, the levy has been imposed on all passengers over 5 years old. However, the rate has varied depending on the final destination, as those traveling to Schengen countries pay 12 euros while those going to third countries pay 22 euros.

A tabled amendment to a Finance Ministry bill also dictates the levy also be imposed on child passengers from the age of 2. All transit and transfer passengers are exempt.

The imposition of the levy has been pending since November 1, 2014, when the application of the old one was supposed to expire. However, its adjustment was delayed as it was associated with the completion of the concession process of the 14 regional airports.