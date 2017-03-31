Dijsselbloem says no review deal on April 7

The chief of the eurozone’s finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that he ruled out that Greece will conclude the second review of its third bailout by the next Eurogroup on April 7 in Malta.

Speaking to journalists in the Hague, the Dutch minister said that he hopes that an agreement can be reached soon “but that won’t happen on April 7 in Valetta because it’s too early.”

He did, however, note that progress had been made between Geece and its European creditors in the direction of an agreement on the second review.

