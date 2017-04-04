Greek consumers are making more and more online purchases and tend to use or are particularly interested in new methods of payment, such as digital wallets and the special apps developed by banks for cell phones, according to Mastercard’s Masterindex survey.

Greeks may have been somewhat late to the game as far as online commerce and payments are concerned – particularly after the capital controls were imposed in 2015 – but they are showing great capacity to adjust to the new conditions both in the market and technology.

Greeks rank first among consumers in the 23 European countries covered by the survey when it comes to shopping for clothes online, with apparel accounting for 55 percent of purchases.

There is also considerable interest among Greek consumers for the latest payment methods, as the Mastercard survey showed that 49 percent of Greeks who shop online are interested in digital wallet payments, with 20 percent actually making use of such apps. The Greeks and Norwegians rank top in the use of digital wallets, followed by the Finns on 19 percent.

However, Greeks also have the greatest fear of fraud (71 percent), which keeps a large section of them away from online purchases, the survey found.