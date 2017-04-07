Vegan Festival | Koropi | April 8 & 9

The First Vegan and Lenten Foods Festival is taking place on the weekend of April 8 and 9 at the Attiko Fytoriako Parko, a botanical garden in Koropi, eastern Attica that is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing Mediterranean plants. The event will include stalls by vegan restaurants and stores, as well as a plethora of workshops, discussions and seminars on how to grow your own herbs and vegetables in the city, among other subjects. Admission to the event, which opens at 10 a.m., is free of charge.

Attiko Fytoriako Parko, 294 Papagiannopoulou, tel 210.965.4194