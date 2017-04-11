UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks resume

A United Nations military police officer is seen inside the UN buffer zone that divides Cyprus, Tuesday. Talks aimed at reunifying the island restarted Tuesday with rival leaders hoping to claw back diminished trust and lost momentum after a two-month hiatus. "I hope this new round of negotiations can finally bring us to the point where we could say that there’s agreement," President Nicos Anastasiades told reporters after talks with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who said the UN could help move the process forward by coming up with bridging proposals. [AP]