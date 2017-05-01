May Day protests held in Athens

Workers hit by lower living standards and high unemployment are expected to take part in May Day protests staged across the country on Monday.



Greece’s umbrella unions, the private sector’s GSEE and the public sector’s ADEDY, are organizing a rally at 11 a.m. in central Athens. It will start at Klafthmonos Square and end in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square.



Members of PAME, the Communist Party-affiliated labor union, are staging a separate rally on Syntagma Square at 10 a.m.



“Our government honors the struggles of the working class. And, in spite of the extremely adverse conditions, it tries to back up words with actions,” Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou said Monday.

The leftist minister said that a large bank was recently fined 1,6 million euros for breaching Greek workplace laws. She did not name the bank.