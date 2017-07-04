Male nurse sentenced to prison for attempted rape of patient

A 48-year-old male nurse was sentenced by a court in Kavala in northern Greece on Tuesday to 15 years in jail for the attempted rape of a 22-year-old patient at a hospital in the town of Drama after having sedated her.



The father of two reportedly injected his victim with a sedative before climbing into her bed and attempting to rape her. He had previously asked all people visiting other patients to leave the hospital ward saying he need to administer a painkiller to his victim.



He was detained by security guards after another patient, in the bed next to the 22-year-old, cried for help.