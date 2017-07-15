Pharmacists warn EOPYY to settle debts or diabetics will suffer

Pharmacists in the greater Athens area warned that they will stop providing diabetics with necessary supplies on credit unless state healthcare provider EOPYY settles a part of its mounting debt.

The association of Attica pharmacists has given EOPYY management until the end of the month to pay the arrears for the first three months of the year that have accrued for dietary supplements and equipment used by diabetics insured with the fund.

“Despite repeated protests from us and multiple promises from the president of EOPYY for settling the payment system, nothing appears to have changed,” the association said.