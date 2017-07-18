West Nile Virus case confirmed in Greece

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) said that the first case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Greece this year. The watchdog said that no cases of the virus in humans had been recorded in 2015 and 2016.



The person who has contracted the disease lives in an agricultural area in Argolida, the Peloponnese. KEELPNO said that it is not possible to predict where the virus may appear. and advised residents and visitors to protect themselves against mosquitoes, which carry the disease.



Sporadic cases of the disease in humans have occurred in Europe since the 1960s. It was first detected in Greece in 2010, when 262 people contracted the disease, 35 of whom died.