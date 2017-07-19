NEWS |

 
Firefighters battle blaze in pine forest in Dafni, western Attica

TAGS: Fires

Firefighters were on Wednesday afternoon battling a blaze that broke out on a patch of pine forest in the area of Dafni, western Attica.

A strong firefighting contingent, of 30 firemen with 1 engines, was dispatched to the scene while water-dropping aircraft were on standby to help with the rescue effort if necessary.

The effort was complicated by moderate winds and tinder-dry conditions created by two back-to-back heat waves. 

