New app checks whether cigarettes are genuine

As part of its campaign to combat the trade of illegal tobacco, Philip Morris International has developed a pioneering application for checking whether packs of cigarettes bearing the logos of the company and its subsidiary Papastratos are genuine.

The Check Now app is available for free on all operative systems and allows consumers to examine in real time whether the product the producte have purchased is genuine and legal.

Using the camera on their cellphone or tablet consumers can scan the number printed at the bottom of the pack and the app will respond whether this is a company-approved product and whether it was destined for sale in Greece.

It is no coincidence that Greece was selected as the first country in the world for the launch of the Check Now app, given that last year almost one in every five cigarettes consumed in Greece was contraband.