Tsipras upbeat over Greek bond sale

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras voiced his optimism Tuesday as the country held its first bond sale since 2014.



Speaking during a meeting with Europe’s economics commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, in Athens, the leftist leader said that “investors were welcoming the Greek bond sale.”



“It is now time to talk about the future of Greece, about how we shall work together so that the [bailout] program can come to a successful conclusion next year,” Tsipras said.



“We must make plans about Greece in the post-program period,” he said.



Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Moscovici said that Greece’s lenders ought to keep up promises on debt relief agreed during June’s Eurogroup meeting.



“The [debt relief] measures must be implemented at the end of the bailout program, but the decisions can be taken before that,” Moscovici said.



“We must continue to work hard toward completing the program,” he said.



The commissioner said he believed that the International Monetary Fund is a key partner in the country’s bailout, which is due to end in August 2018.