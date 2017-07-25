NEWS |

 
Athens cooling centers to remain open amid continuing heat

TAGS: Athens, Weather

Six air-conditioned venues around the center of Athens will remain open Wednesday as temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high for another day.

City Hall has a 24-hour hotline (1595) that citizens can call for information or to arrange transport for an elderly or disabled person to one of the venues. 

