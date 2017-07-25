No change is expected to the heavy bill of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) which Greece’s leftist-led government is imposing for a third consecutive year despite pre-election promises to abolish it.

After the submission and processing of 6.1 million income tax declarations, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue has started uploading the ENFIA notices for 2017 on its website.

All pay notices will have to be uploaded on Taxisnet or aade.gr by end-August for the first tranche of five to be payable by end-September and the last at end-January 2018.

In total 7.4 million taxpayers and corporations will be billed some 3.2 billion euros, and with the collection rate at around 80 percent the state coffers can expect some 2.65 billion euros – the same figure as in the previous three years. For the vast majority of property owners the tax will be the same as last year, so only those with changes to their property assets will see a change in their ENFIA dues.

The pay notice will clearly mention the amount of each installment as well as the debt identification number which remains the same until the tax is paid in full. Therefore taxpayers can just take that number to bank or Hellenic Post branches and pay the monthly amount due for each number.

Property owners who are financially unable to pay the ENFIA tax are entitled to a 50 percent discount or in some cases a full exemption, according to a series of criteria based on family size, property and income.

Owners who spot errors in their property data, which may raise their ENFIA bill, can submit their corrections through the “E9 Periousiologio” application on the authority’s website (aade.gr). Particularly in the cases of inheritance or property transactions, property owners (or sellers) will need to closely examine their E9 form details that should have changed from last year’s E9 form, and proceed to the necessary corrections as soon as possible.