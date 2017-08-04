Wildfires flare up on Greek island of Lesvos

Firefighters battled all night with three different fronts on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, trying to keep the flames from reaching homes in the areas of Plomari, Trigona and Plagia, while Friday morning saw fresh flare-ups, particularly in Karionas.

Ground forces and trucks were dispatched to the island overnight from the capital, arriving by ferry on Friday morning to help the firefighting effort, which is being hampered by strong winds.

The fire started on Thursday afternoon in a wooded area between Papadou Geras and Plomari, and has already consumed dozens of hectares of forestland and olive trees.

The island’s fire chief, Nikolaos Babakos, told the ANA-MPA news agency there is little doubt the blaze was started by an arsonist, as it developed on widely interspersed fronts. “This is arson with intent,” he said.