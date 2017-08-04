Fire flares up on Kythera as Lesvos blaze controlled

Just as Greek firefighters started to get a large blaze under control on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos and other parts of the country on Friday, another flared up on the southern island of Kythera.

According to initial reports the blaze is so far contained in a stretch of farmland in the leafy area of Mylopotamos on the island’s western side.

Greece’s fire service has been stretched over the past few days, as high temperatures on the back of two successive heatwaves and strong winds have created tinder-like conditions in many parts of the country – and southern Europe.

On Friday, it was able to bring under control blazes on the island of Spetses, in the Peloponnesian region of Ileia, in Kavala in northern Greece, as well as near Athens, in the towns of Anavysos and Saronida east of the capital, where four firemen were injured and one home destroyed on Thursday.

The fire on Lesvos is believed to have been the result of premeditated arson, according to the island’s fire chief.